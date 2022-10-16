Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per Month

If you or someone you love lives in Denver, Colorado, here is a state relief program geared to help with your financial troubles. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck meanwhile others are struggling to make ends meet without a job. This new project aims to help residents heavily burdened by high costs of living. For the households accepted into the program, the receipent will recieve $1,000 per month.

Denver is setting up a universal basic income project. Mark Donovan created the program and the state council approve it in early September. (source)

The program will also offer $12,000 to homeless individuals based on a specific payment structure. The Denver City Council allocated $2 million and raised $7 million to fund the state help project. It is a private-public partnership involving private fundation funders, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, and the City and County of Denver. (source)

Photo by Burst on Pexels

The program application portal closes on November 3. For updates or to apply, you can check out the program’s pilot page . The initative will provide 820 families and unhoused inidividuals with payments for up to one year. The receipents will be a random selection from the applicant pool. People who become eligible for the money can fall into anyone of these groups. (source)

260 individuals will receive $6,500 upfront and another $500 per month over 11 months

260 individuals will receive $1,000 per month over 12 months

300 individuals will receive $50 per month over 12 months

Application processing will begin after November 3. Successful participants will get a notification later in the Fall about payment arrangements. They will need to consent to research activities during the yearlong initative. This study methods include six months surveys and short bi-weekly text questions about the recepient's lifestyle. (source)

Some families and homeless residents qualify for the program. Here are a few of the requirements one must meet for eligibility if homeless. The applicant must be at least 18 years old and without stable housing. Denver defines this as being without “fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence.” (source)

That includes:

Living in cars, parks public spaces, camping grounds, or hotels and motels

Sharing housing because of economic hardship

Living in emergency or transitional shelters

Those whose nighttime residence is not meant for “regular sleeping accommodations”

Tap here to leave a tip.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.