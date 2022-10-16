Teachers To Get Money Up To $2000 Starting November

Here is some fantastic news for the teahers of Wake County, North Carolina. Millions of educators in this region will receive bonus payments from the state. With this initative teachers at several levels of the education system will recieve extra money starting November 2022.

Officials approved a plan to give teachers bonus checks worth up to $2,000. The Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) in North Carolina is the primary focus of this monetary project. These teacher groups are eligible for the payment. (source)

Elementary school English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers

K-5 teachers

Instruction specialists

Special education instructors who teach the regular curriculum

Those in the WCPSS who participated in training from 2019 to 2020

WCPSS intervention and teachers for Academically or Intellectually Gifted (AIG) students who participate from 2022 to 2024

The first payment is in Novemeber 2022. The other eligibility stipulation relates to date of employment. Teachers qualify for the bonus money if they started working at the WCPSS on the first of November 2022. K-5 teachers are eligible for up to $2,000. They will only get $1,000 if they participate and do not achieve “mastery” in their modules. The available training units are described as one to four and five to eight. (source)

Pre-K teachers only need to complete modules one to four to receive a max bonus of $1,000. Staff members who get the $1,000 will get the money via two separate checks. Pre-K teachers will get $500 if they participate and fail to achieve mastery. According to the WCPSS, the cash will go out in the following months. (source)

November 2022

May 2023

November 2024

May 2024

