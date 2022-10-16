Teachers To Get Money Up To $2000 Starting November

Cadrene Heslop

Here is some fantastic news for the teahers of Wake County, North Carolina. Millions of educators in this region will receive bonus payments from the state. With this initative teachers at several levels of the education system will recieve extra money starting November 2022.

Officials approved a plan to give teachers bonus checks worth up to $2,000. The Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) in North Carolina is the primary focus of this monetary project. These teacher groups are eligible for the payment. (source)

  • Elementary school English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers
  • K-5 teachers
  • Instruction specialists
  • Special education instructors who teach the regular curriculum
  • Those in the WCPSS who participated in training from 2019 to 2020
  • WCPSS intervention and teachers for Academically or Intellectually Gifted (AIG) students who participate from 2022 to 2024
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONpEf_0iamk04c00
Photo by olia danilevich via Pexels

The first payment is in Novemeber 2022. The other eligibility stipulation relates to date of employment. Teachers qualify for the bonus money if they started working at the WCPSS on the first of November 2022. K-5 teachers are eligible for up to $2,000. They will only get $1,000 if they participate and do not achieve “mastery” in their modules. The available training units are described as one to four and five to eight. (source)

Pre-K teachers only need to complete modules one to four to receive a max bonus of $1,000. Staff members who get the $1,000 will get the money via two separate checks. Pre-K teachers will get $500 if they participate and fail to achieve mastery. According to the WCPSS, the cash will go out in the following months. (source)

  • November 2022
  • May 2023
  • November 2024
  • May 2024

Tap here to leave a tip.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# teachers# school# educators# money# education

Comments / 2

Published by

News you care about most. Gift Coffee Drinks to The Creator with the below link :)

N/A
17259 followers

More from Cadrene Heslop

Kroger and Albertsons Store Closures Are Pending

Kroger and Albertsons have plans to sell stores. The brands also want to change the design of hundreds of locations. Critics are against the move. They say the associated expenses will get passed on to customers.

Read full story
8 comments

Walmart Considers Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments

Walmart stepped into the metaverse. Now, reports claim the company is eyeing further retail innovation. Is Walmart reaching you? The brand is making changes to gain more customers. (source)

Read full story
5 comments
Illinois State

$300 Checks For Illinois Residents Delayed

Illinois locals who signed up to receive direct deposits received their money. But people awaiting checks are still waiting. The process began and abruptly stopped. Millions of Illinois citizens have not received their money. The state began sending out refunds on September 12. The amount for return is $1.8 billion and will come in two payments - individual and property tax rebates. (source)

Read full story
38 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket Shelves

Have you ever shopped at fast food chains to get condiments? Are you someone who asks for extra sauces and dips? Did you wonder when you would see fast-food chain dressing flavors in stores?

Read full story

Walmarts Adds Item To Help Customers Across The U.S

Until recently, it was hard for about 30 million Americans across the U.S. to get one essential item. It meant many went without this product. Or they had to encounter extra costs when buying it. (source)

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Californians Face Inconvenience Buying Produce

States are changing their laws. Colorado citizens are also adjusting to a similar ban in their hometowns. California will be the first state to have a veto on another area within this category.

Read full story
4 comments
Malden, MA

Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers Strike

Are you a parent living in the cities of Malden and Haverhill in Massachusetts? Your child will be home with you on October 17 because teachers are on strike. It is unclear how long their absence from the classroom will last.

Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Residents Would Get $6,500 From New Proposal

You and your loved one could be feeling financial burdens at every turn. Many resources, such as gas, food, and energy, have become more expensive. It also means you and other residents pay more taxes. Massachusetts wants to return more of the excess collected to you and other locals.

Read full story
43 comments
Colorado State

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)

Read full story
202 comments
Denver, CO

Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per Month

If you or someone you love lives in Denver, Colorado, here is a state relief program geared to help with your financial troubles. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck meanwhile others are struggling to make ends meet without a job. This new project aims to help residents heavily burdened by high costs of living. For the households accepted into the program, the receipent will recieve $1,000 per month.

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

This Number Of Alligators Live In Florida’s Lake Kissimmee

Many swamps and waterbodies surround Florida. It is the norm to see alligators in the Sunshine State. When this state gets featured in shows, these creatures usually appear in some scenes.

Read full story
20 comments

Orcas Are Destroying White Sharks

Orcas (or killer whales) are the largest dolphins and one of the world's most powerful predators. The distinctive black-and-white coloring of their bodies makes them easy to identify. (source)

Read full story
18 comments
Indiana State

Delayed $250 Paper Checks For Indiana Residents

It is tax rebate season. Residents who expect checks in the mail will have a long wait. Over a million Indiana residents await their tax rebate checks. Locals who opted for direct deposit received their $200 in May. (source)

Read full story
43 comments
Worcester, MA

60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently Closes

Communities in Worcester, Massachusetts, will miss a long-standing business in their neighborhood. The company decided to shutter its doors. The firm has been open since 1956. The small business made itself a fixture in the Worcester area selling furniture. After six decades in operation, Rotmans Furniture announced the closure of its location. This lockdown will happen before the year ends. (source)

Read full story
3 comments

Fertilizer Startups To Money From $500 Million Stimulus Program

America is the world's third-largest nitrogen fertilizer producer. The country is making moves to maintain its farm-supporting sector. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has $500 million in grant money available. The benefit is to help fertilizer production across the country. The stimulus bonus has five categories where agencies can claim thousands in cash. (source)

Read full story
1 comments

Concerns About Turning WiFi Off Overnight

Inflation is affecting all aspects of Americans' lives. It touches many areas; food and general expenses received tons of attention. But the increases are closer to home these days.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Despite Fear McDonald's Manager Pushes Self-Checkout Use

Self-checkout machines are popping up everywhere. Self Checkout Incidents Become "Teachable Moments" Now, these kiosk machines are entering fast food shops. Despite the long cashier lines, people still prefer to stand and wait to have their orders taken by a human. Now, a manager via TikTok is encouraging people to use the technology.

Read full story
3 comments

Retail Stores Are Permanently Closing Across America

Retail stores across America are closing. Many malls have empty, available locations for retailers to rent. UBS analysts see many closures in the future of retail companies. Brick-and-mortar brands have been going bankrupt and closing unprofitable venues before the pandemic. Lockdowns increased the occurrence. When the world reopened, so did physical stores. Net openings even exceeded net closures. But consumer response has not been enough to keep many stores open. (source)

Read full story
34 comments
Georgia State

Gas Prices Remain Stable In Georgia

Across America, gas prices are inching back up to 2022 summer record-breaking amounts. But prices at many Georgia gas stations remain stable. Gas prices in Florida and California are on the rise. Other areas like Ohio are also noting the changes. Experts are watchful because summer prices averaged $5 and $6 in many states. Across the board, all petrol types cost $6 and more in California, according to AAA. The average fuel costs in Florida jumped 16 cents per gallon in less than a week. The hikes could continue. OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels daily. (source)

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy