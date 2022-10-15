This Number Of Alligators Live In Florida’s Lake Kissimmee

Many swamps and waterbodies surround Florida. It is the norm to see alligators in the Sunshine State. When this state gets featured in shows, these creatures usually appear in some scenes.

Floridians often spot the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool. It is a thrilling sight. Almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators. Some have a lot more than others. (source)

One of the most well-known places to spot gators in Florida is Lake Kissimmee. The lake is in Osceola County. But some of it extends into Polk County. This lake is biodiverse and has a high gator count. Researchers surveyed the lake's gator population to know how many live there. (source)

Photo by J Dean on Unsplash

How Big Is Lake Kissimmee?

Lake Kissimmee is a five feet deep, 15-mile-long lake. At its deepest, the lake is 12 feet deep, with a width of 6.6 miles in some spots. The lake is home to over five islands that are tourist destinations. The shoreline houses Lake Kissimmee State Park. This enclosure has 5,930 acres with 50 rare plants and animals. Many people visit these areas to be closer to nature. (source)

How Many Alligators Are in Lake Kissimmee?

A 2016 survey reveals the lake's gator population. The wildlife study counted 1,935 alligators. About 170 of those creatures exceeded 9 feet in length, making them bull gators. Newer reports suggest the previous study underestimates the population. The FWC counted about 9,309 gators in Lake Okeechobee, and they believe the number is closer to 30,000. These studies happen under a limited period, so all the alligators do not get counted. (source)

Photo by Robin Werling on Unsplash

