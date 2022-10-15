Orcas Are Destroying White Sharks

Orcas (or killer whales) are the largest dolphins and one of the world's most powerful predators. The distinctive black-and-white coloring of their bodies makes them easy to identify. (source)

Scientists once saw white sharks as the top predators of the oceans and seas. New research says this is not true. A clip showed white sharks are sometimes the prey of orcas. (source)

In a video, orcas swam down several of the world's largest sea predators. The white shark did not survive the interaction. The pod of killer whales chased the sharks in an hour-long pursuit. (source)

Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

The event happened off Mossel Bay, a southern Western Cape province port town. Helicopter and drone footage recorded the exchange, which informed a new scientific study. Alison Towner is a shark scientist at Marine Dynamics Academy in Gansbaai, South Africa. Alison said, "This behavior has never been witnessed in detail before, and certainly never from the air." (source)

The clip shows five orcas chasing and taking down a great white. The scientists believe three more sharks also got taken down during the encounter. Simon Elwen is a marine mammal specialist and study co-author. Simon said, "Killer whales are intelligent and social animals. Their group hunting methods make them incredibly effective predators." (source)

One of the whales ambushed white sharks before. But the other four were not known to be white shark predators. The authors believe the practice is spreading. This species is capable of learning through "cultural transmission". Sharks disappeared from the area after the attack. Only one great white visited the location 45 days later. (source)

Orcas are the ocean's apex predators. They prey on other shark species. But prior evidence of attacks on great whites was not much. The research did not address the reasons behind the behavior. (source)

Tap here to leave a tip.

Photo by Nitesh Jain on Unsplash

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*