Delayed $250 Paper Checks For Indiana Residents

It is tax rebate season. Residents who expect checks in the mail will have a long wait.

Over a million Indiana residents await their tax rebate checks. Locals who opted for direct deposit received their $200 in May. (source)

Some paper checks began going out in May as well. The distribution came to an abrupt stop. This physical way of payment was to end by September. But there is a shortage of paper. Months later, 1.7 million Hoosiers are still waiting for paper checks. (source)

Photo by Colin Watts on Unsplash

State Auditor Tera Klutz says an outside contractor prints the checks. But they told state officials the facility is running short on paper. Ms. Klutz expects check printing and mailing to resume in early November. (source)

It will take about five weeks to finish the process. If sending restarts in November, the last of the payment would be out right before Christmas. (source)

Under state law, any excess funds from the state budget will go to residents as a refundable tax credit. Indiana will return $545 million to taxpayers. Single filers will get $125, while married couples who are joint filers will get a $250 payment. About 4.3 million Hoosiers will get the $125 payment, which is around 85% of the state's adult population. (source)

Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

