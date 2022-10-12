Despite Fear McDonald's Manager Pushes Self-Checkout Use

Self-checkout machines are popping up everywhere.

Now, these kiosk machines are entering fast food shops. Despite the long cashier lines, people still prefer to stand and wait to have their orders taken by a human. Now, a manager via TikTok is encouraging people to use the technology.

Photo by Visual Karsa on Unsplash

A McDonald's manager urges people to use self-checkout kiosks. The suggestion comes despite fears that technology will replace human jobs. Noah Anderson noticed many shoppers refused to use the machines. They choose to wait in long lines for the cashiers. He went on to TikTok to tell people to use the mechanical service. These help the staff when they are busy with orders. Here is what Noah had to say. (source)

"I just want to say that I deal with a lot of people and so many when they walk in refuse to use one of these because they want to see someone face to face. If you see me struggling and my screens are full, just try to use it. It will not hurt you. I promise. Technology is not replacing McDonald's workers. I don't care what they say because it takes humans to run technology."

Despite his encouragement, people in the comment section expressed fear. They had concerns about the cleanliness of the machines. Most people had a preference for the app. Anderson wished many more people would try the devices. ( source )

Photo by Thabang on Unsplash

