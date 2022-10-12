Retail Stores Are Permanently Closing Across America

Retail stores across America are closing. Many malls have empty, available locations for retailers to rent.

UBS analysts see many closures in the future of retail companies. Brick-and-mortar brands have been going bankrupt and closing unprofitable venues before the pandemic. Lockdowns increased the occurrence. When the world reopened, so did physical stores. Net openings even exceeded net closures. But consumer response has not been enough to keep many stores open. (source)

UBS is an investment bank. Its analysts say retail sales growth has remained strong because of rising inflation. It bodes well for some physical stores. So, the company's analysts have reduced their projections from 80,000. They now suggest that 40,000 to 50,000 physical stores will close by 2026. The firm's forecast excludes gas stations. (source)

The estimates assume U.S. retail sales grow by about 4% every year. They predict e-commerce sales as a percentage of total retail sales at 25% by 2026. This 25% growth would increase from 18% in 2021. UBS research says most closure shake-ups will happen in specific sectors. These include clothing, accessories, electronics, and home furnishing chains. Closure numbers expected for these categories are 23,500 stores by 2026. (source)

The report also says shopping malls are at higher risk for closure than strip malls. The explanation? Consumer shopping preferences will change to favor convenience. They will gravitate toward short, quick trips close to where they live. And prefer to spend online. (source)

UBS' prediction for merchandise retailers like Target and Walmart is more openings. (source)

