Gas Prices Remain Stable In Georgia

Across America, gas prices are inching back up to 2022 summer record-breaking amounts. But prices at many Georgia gas stations remain stable.

Gas prices in Florida and California are on the rise. Other areas like Ohio are also noting the changes. Experts are watchful because summer prices averaged $5 and $6 in many states. Across the board, all petrol types cost $6 and more in California, according to AAA. The average fuel costs in Florida jumped 16 cents per gallon in less than a week. The hikes could continue. OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels daily. (source)

But how do gas price increases in Georgia compare to other states?

It is stable and lower than in other areas. Fuel prices in Georgia changed by 5 cents from last week. In Cobb County, the hikes were slightly higher. The average price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is now $3.22. This price is down 6 cents from a month ago. But this time last year, the average price was 17 cents less. (source)

Montrae Waiters, AAA spokesperson explained the increase. And said what could happen as the time gets colder in America. (source)

"Gas prices across the South, East Coast, and the Northeast continued to climb after the announcement that OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) planned to cut oil production. Traditionally during the fall and winter driving seasons, gas demand declines. If this holds true drivers may see a price drop in the weeks ahead."

The average Georgian price remains well below the national rate of $3.91. The national average increased by 12 cents since last week. Atlanta's highest standard is $3.27 per gallon, and Rome has the lowest of $3.10. (source)

From last week to this one, national gas demand jumped from 8.83 million barrels per day to 9.47 million. Total domestic gas stocks also declined from 4.7 million barrels to 207.5 million. Tight local supplies and high demand will lift prices later in the year. (source)

