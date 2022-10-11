Update: Californians Have Begun Receiving $350 State Checks

After a long wait, Californians have begun receiving their state checks of up to $1,050. The payments are between $200 and 1,050. The "middle-class tax refund" monies started going out on October 7.

Inflation relief payments depend on income, residency, filing status, and household size. Someone with dependents has a higher chance of getting the entire sum of $1,050. The payments are part of a $12 billion relief effort. It "prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians grappling with global inflation and rising prices." Have you received yours already? (source)

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

The income caps? Earnings of over $250,000 for individual filers and over $500,000 for couples in 2020. What is the other group exempt from the payment? A person who got claimed as a dependent by someone else in the 2020 tax year. Below are the amounts eligible recipients can expect. ( source )

The payment amount?

(source)

The largest beneficiary groups earned below $75,000 (singles) and under $150,000 (couples). They will receive $350 per taxpayer and another $350 for any dependents. A married couple with children could receive as much as $1,050.

Between $75,000 and $125,000 (singles) plus $150,000 and $250,000 (couples). They will receive $250 per taxpayer plus another $250 for any dependents. A family with any children could receive $750.

Between $125,000 and $250,000 (singles) plus between $250,000 and $500,000 (couples) They could receive $200 each. A family with children in this bracket could receive about $600.

All payments will be out by Jan. 15, 2023. Direct deposit receivers will be the first to get funds between Oct. 7 and Nov. 14. The rest will see their payments later. People who filed for 2020 after Oct. 15, 2021, do not qualify for the rebate. (source)

Give some support to NB's Contributor, by making a donation.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional money, tax, financial, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a tax advisor, financial planner, or other professional.