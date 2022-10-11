Update: Californians Have Begun Receiving $350 State Checks

Cadrene Heslop

After a long wait, Californians have begun receiving their state checks of up to $1,050. The payments are between $200 and 1,050. The "middle-class tax refund" monies started going out on October 7.

Inflation relief payments depend on income, residency, filing status, and household size. Someone with dependents has a higher chance of getting the entire sum of $1,050. The payments are part of a $12 billion relief effort. It "prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians grappling with global inflation and rising prices." Have you received yours already? (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEY2R_0iTy0ESJ00
Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

The income caps? Earnings of over $250,000 for individual filers and over $500,000 for couples in 2020. What is the other group exempt from the payment? A person who got claimed as a dependent by someone else in the 2020 tax year. Below are the amounts eligible recipients can expect. (source)

The payment amount?

(source)

  • The largest beneficiary groups earned below $75,000 (singles) and under $150,000 (couples). They will receive $350 per taxpayer and another $350 for any dependents. A married couple with children could receive as much as $1,050.
  • Between $75,000 and $125,000 (singles) plus $150,000 and $250,000 (couples). They will receive $250 per taxpayer plus another $250 for any dependents. A family with any children could receive $750.
  • Between $125,000 and $250,000 (singles) plus between $250,000 and $500,000 (couples) They could receive $200 each. A family with children in this bracket could receive about $600.

All payments will be out by Jan. 15, 2023. Direct deposit receivers will be the first to get funds between Oct. 7 and Nov. 14. The rest will see their payments later. People who filed for 2020 after Oct. 15, 2021, do not qualify for the rebate. (source)

