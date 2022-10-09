Stimulus Money Of $266 Million To Build Public Health Workforce

Cadrene Heslop

The US government will use over $266 million from the American Rescue Plan. The aim is to expand the nation's community and public health workforce.

The investments will total $1.1 billion. It will go to areas; such as community health, outreach, and health education workers periodically over a few years. The funding will help public and community health workers. These groups faced intense workloads, backlash, and burnout during the pandemic. The stress for healthcare workers remains high. Other health issues are increasing, and these professionals are the primary carers. (source)

$225.5 million of the funding will go to 83 agency recipients. There will be a new training program for community health workers. These professionals specialize in local efforts. They help people find care and ease communication between patients and providers. The multi-year program will benefit about 13,000 new workers. Each health personnel enrolled will get support training and apprenticeship opportunities. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Js94i_0iSPBquF00
Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Carole Johnson, administrator of the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration. Carole made several statements about the US government's investment. (source)

“Thirty million people in America get their health care through community health centers that treat people regardless of their ability to pay. Time and time again, we have seen community health workers make the difference when it comes to reaching out in communities and getting people engaged in care and then helping people stay connected to care.”
“When you lead a very complicated life and you have to take three buses to get to a doctor’s appointment and you have to take time off work, it can be very, very hard to do what is routine for a lot of other people. And so community health workers can be that essential bridge that can help make sure people stay connected to their health care provider whether it’s for chronic disease management, mental health, and substance use disorders, or maternity care."

30 of the 83 agency recipients will receive $3 million in grants each. The others will receive lesser amounts. The money will help these community facilities improve the level of care provided. They will also be able to "build trust to serve as messengers in their communities.". (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rsC1i_0iSPBquF00
Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

