New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each Month

Californians can apply for a program to get $500 per month for two years.

About 300 Californians will receive $500 per month. This disbursement will happen after applications get received and processed. These people are struggling with basic needs. And they will gain from The Pathway to Income Equity program. (source)

The program is now available in Sonoma, California. Money from it will go to low-income households in several cities in the county. The named ones include Healdsburg, Santa Rosa, and Petaluma. What exactly is The Pathway to Income Equity program? How long do citizens of Sonoma County, California, have to apply for the benefit? (source)

Pathway to Income Equity will distribute the funds. It will award $500 for 24 months to 305 eligible Sonoma County residents. The recipients will get chosen at random. The cash assistance initiative will provide pandemic relief. And it is not taxable income. (source)

Applications are open from September 1, 2022-October 31, 2022. Interested people can submit their entries via pathwaysonoma.com. The applicants should live in coalition cities. They will also need to have extremely low incomes. There is no need for identification to apply. But legal documents are necessary. Eligible persons have an income below the poverty line. (source)

