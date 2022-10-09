Wegmans Bans This Item In All Its Stores

Wegmans pledges to go further by banning one specific item in its stores. The move will see the company going beyond the approach of Walmart.

The company is moving in front of state legislation. Many states are slowly disapproving commercial use of a specific item. Wegmans has pledged to ban plastic bags. They aim to aid the environment. The firm is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags when buying groceries. It is unclear how people will react to the change. It did not go well in New Jersey. (source)

The decision to change to reusable carries got approval in April 2022. The shift will happen in the final month of this year. Walmart is banning plastic bag use in stages per state. But Wegmans wants to apply the new policy to stores. (source)

Photo by Charles Gao on Unsplash

Jason Wadsworth, the category merchant for packaging, energy, and sustainability, said: “Completing our transition out of single-use plastic bags across the company is a big celebration as we continue to expand our sustainability efforts and focus on doing what’s right for the environment.” (source)

Kroger is planning to rid the use of the item in their stores by 2025. The average American uses around 365 plastic carrier bags a year. Wegmans banned plastic bags from more than 40 of its New York outlets in January 2020. The measure followed a trial event. The supermarket chain has been phasing out plastic use across several states. The move will soon include all locations. In Maryland and Pennsylvania, the policy is in effect. And customer feedback has been positive. (source)

Tap here to leave a tip.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, business, shopping, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting the store personnel, store website, or other professionals.