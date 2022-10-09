Minnesota Has One Time Stimulus $400 Checks Up For Distribution

State funds are going into the pockets of Minnesota residents. This cash would help many who struggle with high living costs.

Stimulus checks worth $400 and more are going to thousands in Minnesota. It is a thank you to healthcare workers. The process will start on October 5 until it goes to 1,025,655 taxpayers. The one-time payment is $487.45. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made statements about the program. (source)

"I'm grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic."

Photo by omer shahzad on Unsplash

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry announced the payment details. Applicants who pick direct deposits will see the money within ten (10) business days. The recipients who chose debit cards will have to wait three to four weeks. All health workers eligible for the cash should have received an email on October 6 or 7. It would inform them if they will or will not get the one-time payment. (source)

Frontline workers will receive the payments as bonus pay. The "thank you" stimulus check from the state is subject to federal income taxes, but not state income taxes. Where can recipients direct their questions? Contact the Frontline Worker Pay applicant support center at mnfrontlinepay@submittable.com or call 866-333-7633. Direct deposit questions go to the U.S. Bank at 855-282-6161 or usbankreliacard.com. (source)

Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

