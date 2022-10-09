Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents

Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation.

The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)

Who will enjoy this tax break? But first, let us address the details of the lowered fees. The plan includes a tax drop from 5.3 to 4.95 percent. The change starts in January 2023. If the state still meets a specific revenue threshold, the rate decreases to 4.5 percent. “Now is the time to give back to Missourians. We are providing real, permanent relief to Missourians,” Mr. Parson said. Missouri collected record-breaking tax revenue this year. (source)

How did the excess happen? Residents faced rising inflation. Plus, higher wage averages and more than $10 billion in federal pandemic relief funds. Governor Parson attributed it to his decision to keep firms open during the pandemic. The Governor also approved tax incentives for agricultural businesses. This tax cut will cost Missouri about $40 million. (source)

The first year of the tax cut will also cause the state to lose $500 million. And the beneficiaries are all taxpayers who pay income taxes. Here are the likely gains from this rate reduction. A taxpayer who makes $30,000 annually would see a lower tax bill by $10, but those earning $86,000 would see a $120 cut. And people making $152,000 would see a total $320 reduction. (source)

Some residents are not in favor of the move. They say the state is not doing enough to provide public services, and the tax cut will lower state aid further. (source)

