Idaho State Releasing $600 Funds to People

Across America, millions have left state reserves to go into residents' pockets. These monies come as refunds to return the excess tax collected by states. The cash will go to taxpayers who meet the requirements.

The Idaho rebate payments received approval from Governor Brad Little. The amount each resident gains depends on calculations using approved 2020 and 2021 tax returns. The program's name is the 2022 Special Session rebate. It gives individuals $300, while joint filers get $600. (source)

If the amount is over $300 or $600, it is because residents receive 10% of the tax amount. The reason is because of figures reported on Form 40 (line 20) or Form 43 (line 42). There was an earlier 2022 rebate. It gave each taxpayer and dependent $75. Or 12 percent of the tax amount reported on Form 40 (line 20) or Form 43 (line 42), whichever is higher. (source)

Who is eligible? All Idaho residents who lived in the state between 2020 and 2021 are eligible. During that time, the person filed an Idaho income tax return or Form 24. How does one classify as a full-year resident? The individuals must have either kept a home in Idaho for an entire year or spent more than 270 days there. (source)

How will residents get the payments? Rebates started getting sent out in September. The money will go out in order of 2021 tax returns received. Idaho citizens can still qualify if they file their tax returns for 2020 and 2021 by December 31. If the person included bank information on the form, they get paid via direct deposit. Everyone else will receive their refund mailed to their most recent listed address. About 75,000 payments will go out each week. And it will continue for 2022 into 2023 as more taxpayers file these returns. (source)

People can track rebates using the Where’s My Rebate website. To use the tool, residents will need to enter this information: (source)

Your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number

Your Idaho driver's license number, state-issued ID number, or 2021 Idaho income tax return

Did a person's address change since they filed their 2021 return? They can email RebateAddressUpdate@tax.idaho.gov to update their address and get their rebate. (source)

