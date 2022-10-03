Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax Rebates

Millions of Virginia residents pay property taxes. But one city, in particular, is looking out for its citizens.

Thousands of taxpayers in Roanoke, Virginia, will get rebates. The city will issue over $5 million in funds for a new property tax rebate. It will give back money for paid on the vehicle prices. The cashback is 17.5% of the tax paid per vehicle. For example, if a resident paid $188 in city taxes, their rebate is $32.90 for that car. City Council members discussed capping amounts at $82.77. Or making sure no vehicle owners would get back more than what they paid in taxes. (source)

Who is eligible for this new property tax rebate? What is the other rebate program available for Virginia residents?

Who qualifies? Taxpayers must have made their payments. Or enroll in a payment plan by August 31. Property taxes in the city of Roanoke, as of June 30, applied to 71,388 vehicles. The original plan for the money? The surplus was going to pay for repaving roads and education; now, it will get used for rebates. The cash will go out this month. (source)

What is the other rebate program available for Virginia residents? The Virginia General Assembly passed a law to give rebates to taxpayers with a liability. It is $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers. The one-time direct payments depend on 2021 taxes and must get filed by November 1. What if someone owes money to government agencies and institutions? The state will use your rebate before sending you the rest. If refunds come by direct deposit, the agency will deposit the cash back into the same account. All other taxpayers will receive their funds by a paper check in the mail. Those who file by September 5 will get the money by October 17. Checks should arrive by October 31. To check eligibility, head to the state’s website. (source)

