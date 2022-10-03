Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan

Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)

Many cities in Texas and other states have guaranteed income programs. These schemes help citizens with the lowest incomes to have money monthly. They can spend the funds as needed. The aim of such projects is income equality and poverty reduction. The Dallas City Council approved $20 million to help fund this effort. (source)

Excess sales tax revenue is the source of the money. $1 million of the allocated cash will go to 325 Dallas families and provide monthly payments of $250. In Texas, 30 guaranteed income programs already exist in other cities. The Austin, San Antonio, and Houston mayors are all part of the group receiving this funding. They have such projects running and could create more. (source)

Here are details on existing guaranteed income programs across Texas. (source)

About 85 households in Austin receive $1,000 a month, and 110 in Houston get $375 a month.

San Antonio started a pilot in 2020 that would give 1,000 low-income families $400 every three months over two years.

There are still several details up for discussion. These will need finalization before the program can move forward. Once matters like eligibility requirements get picked, the application process can start.

