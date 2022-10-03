New Jersey Finished Mailing Information For $1,500 Rebates

Over 2 million New Jersey residents will get some relief from high property taxes. Governor Phil Murphy has expanded the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief program. ANCHOR stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters. This system offers residents financial aid through tax rebates. And it replaces the Homestead Rebate Program. (source)

Governor Murphy said: "The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible property tax relief to both homeowners and renters, a historic step toward making New Jersey a more affordable state." The state administration introduced the initiative on March 3. Residents have been waiting for the rebates ever since. There have been updates about the program. These reports suggest people have more time to wait. (source)

This program serves about 470,000 New Jersey homeowners every year. The number of renters is unclear. The state has finally finished mailing out the necessary information to residents who may qualify for the rebate. But eligible New Jersey residents will not see any money until May 2023. What if someone has not received their ANCHOR filing information? If not received within 10 business days of their county's mailing date, they can call the ANCHOR hotline at 1-888-238-1233. (source)

Here are the eligibility requirements. (source)

Program eligibility depends on your income and whether you're a renter or homeowner.

The payments are as follows:

Homeowners with incomes less than $150,000: At least 870,000 are eligible for $1,500 rebate.

Homeowners with incomes between $150,000 and $250,000: At least 290,000 are eligible for a $1,000 property tax credit per year.

Renters with incomes up to $150,000: At least 900,000 are eligible for a $450 per year payment.

