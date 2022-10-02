Alabama, California, and Ohio Programs For $100+ Energy Relief

Electricity costs were high in the summer because of the extreme heat. Inflation also remains high, and gas costs are back on the rise. These high costs mean increased living expenses for citizens. Some states have created measures to give energy bill relief. The max is $400, and the lowest is $100. The benefits vary per state.

Alabama

Alabama Power customers can get a $200 rebate gift card. What makes someone eligible for it? They must have bought and installed a smart thermostat after January 1, 2022. If not done already, an interested person has until December 1, 2022. The company's rebates and incentives page is here. A smart thermostat ensures energy efficiency. This tool saves people about $50 per year. And the gift card also helps people save money on electricity. The company's site lists devices qualifying for the rebate. The gift cards will expire six months after issuance. The application form is available online . (source)

Photo by Karolina Grabowska via Pexels

California

Relief is available for customers of San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E). The company serves more than 3.7 million in the city and southern Orange County. Eligible residents will get a $64.17 credit for August and September electric bills. The total savings is $128.34, and it is automatic. The California Public Utilities Commission will also give a rebate to natural gas users. It is a $43.06 bill credit. ( source )

Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio

Duke Energy is a utility supplier helping residents with their energy bills. It has already provided $260,000 in aid to 1,100 Indiana households. It is now giving $100,000 in help from the Share the Light Fund. These $300 and $400 credits will go to the recipient's company utility accounts. If interested, someone can fill out an application for October assistance. ( source )

Federal Aid

What if someone's state does not have energy bill rebate programs? A person can get federal help if they have a significantly small income. And are members of benefit programs. These include Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Supplemental Security Income (SSI). People can view the income guidelines on the federal government’s benefits website . Where can someone get more information about federal help? People can call 1-866-674-6327, email energy@ncat.org or contact your state’s LIHEAP center. ( source )

Photo by Adam Nir on Unsplash

