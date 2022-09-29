San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill Rebates

Energy bill rebates will come to many soon because of a new state spending approval.

The amount set aside is $42 million. The money is a part of the budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The city's plan will see all CPS Energy customers in San Antonio receive a rebate on their bills. All San Antonio, Texas, citizens are users of CPS Energy. (source)

Utility customers can choose if they want to keep the rebate for themselves. Or pass it on to low-income residents to help them pay their bills. Another option? They can also send the funds to city funding to boost weatherization efforts in a state. This region often gets hit by storms during the US hurricane season. (source)

Photo by Vitaly Taranov on Unsplash

The rebates for CPS users will vary because it is 13% of the person's July electric bill. The average residential household had a $230 fee in July. So, the rebate works out to $29. For 40 companies, their bills average $750,000, meaning cashback of about $100,000. The money will come as early as November or December. (source)

Why are citizens in San Antonio, Texas, getting this money back? It is because of a $75 million surplus that came from CPS Energy. The hotter than usual summer. And the high price of natural gas over the past several months contributed to the surplus. Every year, CPS Energy adds about 14% of its gross revenue to the city's general fund. CPS Energy President and chief executive Rudy Garza said CPS wants to learn about customers' rebate plans fast. This knowledge will speed up the fund allocation process. (source)

How is the city using the surplus? About $42.5 million is for customer rebates. And another $7.5 million will go toward helping struggling residents. This $7.5 million got split. $5.5 million will get used for immediate help, and $2 million will go toward future aid. The rest will remain in the city's budget for different climate-related spending. ( source )

