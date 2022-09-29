Eligible Illinois Citizens Can Get Up To $300

States are still sending out money to residents. Are you one of these eligible citizens?

Illinois residents can get up to $300. This state tax rebate is for households. And it requires eligible and interested households to fill out a form here. It is the Illinois Family Relief Plan. The program offers one-time rebates to residents who meet specific criteria. (source)

State estimates believe about six million Illinoisans will get the cashback. Eligibility is not easy to determine for everyone. What will someone need to do if they are unsure if they qualify? Some residents will need to fill out an IL-1040 form to learn if they are eligible for a rebate. The deadline to fill out the paperwork is October 17. (source)

Payments started at the beginning of September. But not everyone will receive their checks right away. Fund distribution will take around eight weeks. The plan offers rebates on both income and property taxes to qualifying residents. (source)

Income tax rebate eligibility

A single person receives $50, while those who file joint taxes get $100. Residents with dependents can get up to $300, which would break down to $100 per dependent, with three as the max. The income limit for individual taxpayers is under $200,000. If filing jointly, adjusted gross income must be under $400,000. To qualify, persons must also have been Illinois residents in 2021. People who submit a 2021 IL-1040 tax form will receive their rebates automatically. (source)

Property tax rebate eligibility

Qualified property owners will get a rebate equal to the property tax credit claimed on their 2021 IL-1040 form. The max payment is up to $300. To be eligible, people should have paid property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence. The adjusted gross income must be $500,000 or less if joint filing. But if filing as a single person, earnings must be $250,000 or less. (source)

Rebates get distributed in the method that your original income tax refund got sent. Three conditions will cause the rebate to come by paper check. What scenarios do these include? (source)

Not receiving a refund.

Not filing an Illinois income tax return.

Or if the person is requesting the property tax rebate separately.

Property owners who complete the IL-1040 form will receive rebates automatically. For more information or to check on the status of your rebate, you can visit tax.illinois.gov/rebates . (source)

