Official Dates For California's $1,050 Relief Payments

Since this summer, the news and the California Governor have talked about relief money. But the specific dates of these payments have been unclear. Now, officials have provided a timeline for the long-awaited state help.

Millions of Californians will receive relief payments worth $1,050 within weeks. The relief program has the name the “Middle-Class Tax Refund” and it’s worth around $9.5 billion. The state will issue the money to cash-strapped residents via two methods. The format is via mailed debit cards and direct deposits. Reports estimate about 23 million Californians will receive the payments. This one-time payment will go to California residents who filed their 2020 taxes. Issuance starts October 7, 2022, and continues until early 2023. (source)

The Franchise Tax Board says there are two rounds of payments. The first is from October 7 through October 25. And the second round of direct deposits will fall from October 28 to November 14. Persons who opt for direct deposits will get their cash faster. If someone did not file their 2020 taxes electronically, they get the relief on a debit card. The cards will go to qualifying California residents from October 25 to January 15. (source)

What are the eligibility requirements? Will everyone get the entire $1,050?

Eligibility requirements (source)

California resident for the six months of the 2020 tax year and will remain a resident during payment distribution.

Fall within specific California income tiers

Could not claim as a dependent in 2020

Filed the 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021

Not everyone will receive the entire $1,050. Receipt of the whole amount depends on one's annual income and address. (source)

Other details on the relief

Single filers earning under $75,000 and couples with income less than $150,000 will get $350 per taxpayer. Plus, another $350 if they have dependents. Individual taxpayers with income between $75,000 and $125,000 will get $250 plus another $250 if they have kids. Meanwhile, couples will qualify for two $250 payments if they earn between $150,000 and $250,000. And, single Californians who earned between $125,000 and $250,000 will pocket $200. Couples with an income of $250,000-$500,000 will receive two $200 payments. And, if they have dependents, they will get an extra $200. But, joint filers that earned more than $500,000 will not be eligible for the relief. (source)

