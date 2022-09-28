Qualifying Indiana Residents To Get Up To $400 In Relief Payments

Inflation in America is cooling down. Many retailers are trying to do their part by having sales and other price-cut programs. Receiving extra cash could also help residents feel more relieved.

Payments of up to $400 are on their way to some people's bank accounts. Here are the details to know if you are eligible. Qualifying Indiana single filers have begun getting an extra one-time $200 payment. It will supplement the one-time automatic taxpayer refund (ATR). An extra $400 is for joint filers. (source)

The extra $200 and $400 is an add-on to the $125 and $250 rebate single and joint filers receive. The original cashback is part of the state's refund for 2020 tax filers. Are you eligible for the extra relief payment? (source)

Photo by Vladimir Solomianyi on Unsplash

People who got (or will get) the ATR automatically qualify for the extra relief money. Eligibility depends on if someone filed an Indiana resident tax return for the 2020 tax year. It should have the postmark date of January 3, 2022, or earlier. An Indiana resident's tax return includes filing using one of the following: (source)

Form IT-40: Indiana Full-Year Resident Individual Income Tax Return

Form IT-40PNR: Indiana Part-Year or Full-Year Nonresident Individual Income Tax Return, if you were married and filed jointly and you were an Indiana resident for the entire year (2020)

Form SC-40: Unified Tax Credit for the Elderly, and you resided in Indiana for more than six months in 2020.

How someone receives the relief cash depends on how they got the initial rebate. If the tax refund came via direct deposit, the extra money will come via direct deposit. If the direct deposit transaction bounces, you will get it via check. People who opt for a cheque will get their payment in the mail. The monies began going out in mid-August and will continue until mid-October. (source)

Do you wish to spread kindness? Pick an amount to tip the writer.

Photo by Frederick Warren on Unsplash

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional money, tax, financial, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a tax advisor, financial planner, or other professional.