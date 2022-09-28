Future Flight Plans: All-Electric Passenger Planes

Countries want to lower their carbon footprint. And they are starting with the transportation industry. An American state has even set targets for the sale of electric cars. Now, these goals have spread to the sky. (source)

Alice is the world's first all-electric passenger plane. And it has successfully taken to the sky. An Israeli company Eviation Aircraft launched Alice from Grant County International Airport. The zero-emission plane flew at a 3,500 feet altitude for its first eight-minute flight. Gregory Davis is Eviation’s president and CEO. Davis said, "This is history. We have not seen the propulsion technology change in the aircraft since we went from the piston engine to the turbine engine. It was the 1950s that was the last time you saw an entirely new technology like this come together." (source)

Photo by Philip Myrtorp on Unsplash

Eviation started in 2015 and has been pushing Alice forward ever since. The plane has battery technology like an electric car or a cell phone. The nine-passenger Alice needs 30 minutes of charging and can fly for an hour or about 440 nautical miles. It has a max cruise speed of 250 knots or 287 miles per hour. For reference, a Boeing 737 has a max cruise speed of 588 miles per hour. (source)

The company hopes to use the information gathered from the flight for planning. The aim is to deliver all-electric planes to customers by 2027. The company is cautiously optimistic. Eviation warns the plan is subject to change. The company expects to work on developing an FAA-certified aircraft through 2025. Followed by a year or two of flight testing before it can deliver Alices to customers. (source)

“We’ve actually generated, frankly, terabytes of data with the data acquisition systems that we had on the aircraft. So, we’re going to take a couple of weeks actually and review it to see how the aircraft performs versus our models and our analysis,” Davis said. “From there, we’ll understand what we need to do next.”

Photo by Emanu on Unsplash

