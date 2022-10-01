Research Says Avoid Piped Water During Thunderstorms

The National Weather Service is warning people about certain acts during weather conditions.

The agency says to avoid ignoring the sound of thunder. Where there is thunder, there is also lightning. Lightning is dangerous even when 10 miles away from you. It can hurt people in ways they least expect, for example, via baths or washing dishes. That is because, during thunderstorms, lightning occurs in close range of the sound. (source)

Photo by Johannes Plenio on Unsplash

Lightning can travel through plumbing. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this on the matter. “It is best to avoid all water during a thunderstorm. Do not shower, bathe, wash dishes, or wash your hands. The risk of lightning traveling through plumbing might be less with plastic pipes than with metal pipes. However, it is best to avoid any contact with plumbing and running water during a lightning storm to reduce your risk of being struck.” The CDC also shared more notes. (source)

"That is not the only danger when you’re inside. Stay off porches and balconies, do not go near windows and doors, and do “not lie down on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls”. Also, do “not use anything connected to an electrical outlet, such as computers or other electronic equipment”. Stay off corded phones. Cell phones and cordless phones are safe if they are not connected to an outlet through a charger."

The explanation? It is hotter than the surface of the sun. The National Weather Service says when lightning strikes, thunderclaps occur. [It heats the air around the bolt to as high] “as 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun. Immediately after the flash, the air cools and contracts quickly. This rapid expansion and contraction (create) the sound wave we hear as thunder.” Many injuries are possible if a human touches a metal object struck by lightning. The current can also travel through the ground. (source)

Photo by Johannes Plenio on Unsplash

