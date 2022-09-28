Some Virginia Undergraduate Students To Get Up To $690 Rebate

A program aims to send back money into the hands of college students. The funds are a one-time payment.

The University of Virginia (UVA) made an approval announcement. It was for a one-time $690 credit. It will go to in-state undergraduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The rebate will erase the 4.7% tuition increase the university adopted in December 2021. (source)

In this academic year, the tuition increase should have gone into effect. Reports estimate that the one-time credit will cost the university about $7.5 million. What influenced this decision? (source)

The university's move is because of a tuition freeze. Governor Glenn Youngkin requested a favor from state higher learning institutions. Governor Glenn asked colleges and universities to avoid increases for the upcoming year. Most of the public institutions in the state agreed to freeze tuition. But, at first, the University of Virginia was not among them. (source)

The current base tuition rate for in-state undergraduates is $14,878. The university had approved its tuition rates in December before Youngkin took office. In June 2022, Youngkin appointed four new members to the Board of Visitors. This change, plus extra state funding, likely led to the one-time rebate decision. Who is eligible? UVA in-state undergraduate students qualify for the rebate. (source)

67% of its student body are Virginians. So, about 12,104 students will receive rebates. Brian Coy is the University spokesman. Coy said, “The University is committed to excellence, access, and affordability. And we have been working with the Governor and his team since he made his request earlier this year.” (source)

