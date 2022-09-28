"Largely Resolved" Issues Blocking Georgia Residents' Access To $350

Many Georgia residents are to receive $350 from the state. But there was a problem with the payment method. A report says it is an ongoing issue, and most of it has gotten resolved.

Millions of Georgia households will get (and have received) direct payments of $350. But the people who got the cash expressed complaints about fund access. They faced issues when attempting to make purchases. The residents said they could not spend the money given to them on a virtual card linked to Apple Pay. (source)

State officials later announced the ongoing problem has been "largely resolved.". Who is eligible to receive this money? Residents enrolled in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, and TANF programs. What caused the trouble with the virtual card linked to Apple Pay? Shoppers found big stores like Walmart and Sam's Club didn't accept Apple Pay as an option. They also found that transferring the funds from the card or converting it into cash was impossible. (source)

Photo by Avinash Kumar on Unsplash

The state's Department of Human Services announced a solution is in the process. They are working with Mastercard to find a solution. The resolution is to connect "many Georgia merchants to the network.". Since the update, the state has reported rising numbers of purchases made with the card. Thus, the change worked. (source)

On September 20, the state launched this cash assistance program. Since then, 20,328,433 residents have claimed almost $115 million via virtual cards. There have already been over one million successful transactions using the cards. These transactions tally up to about $63 million. Other qualifying residents will get the $350; the department said more card distributions are occurring. (source)

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*