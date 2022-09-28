New Grocery Store Locations Permanently Closing

High inflation in America is changing the retail landscape. Stores are checking the performance of different venues and closing down unprofitable locations. These events mean residents will have to shop for groceries elsewhere. The closures are happening across several states.

Nowadays closures are the norm for retail businesses. Bed Bath & Beyond named 56 of the 150 locations they plan to close throughout 2022. These store lockdowns will start on October 7, 2022. The changes will affect Kroger and other grocery chains. (source)

The closure announcements affect these grocery stores and locations. Also included are the official shutdown dates. (source)

ShopRite in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Nov. 11. (The reason is due to the retirement of the store's owner and operator.)

Whole Foods in Englewood, Illinois, on Nov. 13.

Giant Eagle store in Edinboro, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 30.

Kroger on Grant Line Road in New Albany, Indiana, on Oct. 7. (The reason? "The store has struggled to be profitable for many years and the financial projections for future years trended worse than anticipated and forced us to make this difficult decision," Jessica Sharp, a representative for Kroger.

Shaw's grocery store in Scarborough, Maine on Oct. 8. (Closure of pharmacy operations has already happened.)

Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza in Oakley, Ohio, on Oct. 14.

A Foodtown store, formally known as Thomas' Family Market Foodtown in Shickshinny, Pennsylvania. The unspecific report said at the beginning of October.

Some of these stores have plans to reposition employees at other nearby spots. Meanwhile, others have planned shutdown sales to clear shelves. ( source )

