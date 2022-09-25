The Most Loved U.S. Cities For Retirement

Once upon a time, most Americans thought Florida had the best city for retirement. But times are changing fast because of inflation, housing demands, and rising living costs. Researchers did a study. The results say these are the new cities best suited for American retirees.

The Sunshine State no longer holds the top city for retirees. But cities in this location occupy several slots on the list of retirement paradise cities. The list comes from WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. (source)

The survey ranked 182 cities based on four primary categories, each of equal weight. These include affordability, activities, quality of life, and health care. The research assumes retirees will live on a fixed income. The four identified Florida locations do well in the other areas. But perform low in the affordability category. What does this mean? These Sunshine State places are comfortable yet expensive. (source)

Photo by Pixabay via Pexels

The Top American Cities for Retirement (source)

Charleston, South Carolina

Orlando, Florida

Cincinnati, Ohio

Miami, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

San Francisco, California

Scottsdale, Arizona

Wilmington, Delaware

Tampa, Florida

Salt Lake City, Utah

In WalletHub’s report, there were considerations from Tamara L. Wolske. Wolske is a University of Indianapolis assistant professor who specializes in Aging Studies. Wolske made points about the affordability issue.

"Additionally, if you’ll be living on a fixed income in retirement, be sure to plan your expenses and lifestyle accordingly. Non-negotiable expenses should be tended to first each month, such as rent or mortgage, utilities, credit accounts, insurance, and taxes. Whatever funds you have left over can be used for controllable expenses such as groceries, gas, and leisure activities. Many people plan for the good times after their job ends, but they do not take action steps across their life course to navigate the uncertainties of living as an older person in this country. Older adults are the greatest consumers of healthcare services,” she explains. Most people do not realize that Medicare does not cover every health-related need and [that] there are deductibles and copays."

