Major Grocery Retailer Slashes Prices To Help Customers

The cost of groceries in America is high. It is because of rising inflation levels in the country. A retailer wants to ease the financial burden and has decided to slash prices.

Lidl is slashing the prices of 100 products to help bust inflation. The discounts will provide net savings for shoppers affected by high grocery costs. The brand has 170-plus stores. The campaign will stretch across all locations. The firm's website and a company executive have made these statements about the initiative. (source)

"Lidl's investment in lowering prices for its customers comes as inflationary pressures have led to sharp increases in food prices for many retailers." "We recognize that inflation and rising food prices are impacting many families and we hope to give more relief through this Fall price-cutting campaign," said Lidl US Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President of Purchasing Stefan Schwarz. "We are committed to offering all of our customers the best value in our stores every day, and we continue to invest in additional ways for customers to save money when we know it matters most."

Photo by Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash

The retail chain price rollbacks will take effect on September 28, 2022. The change will affect 100 store items every day throughout this season. How much is the expected difference? The discounts range between 10% to 23%, with most at 11%. Lidl has stores in nine states. These include Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the District of Columbia. The discounted items include pizza, lobster cases, dessert bars, whole-bean coffee, salad dressing, cookies, and organic bread. (source) Some of the prices have dropped as low as $1.29. (source)

