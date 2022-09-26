The U.S. State Readiness For Electric Vehicle Ranked

The infrastructure of some states is better suited for electric vehicle (EV) drivers. These locations have more charging facilities, according to recent data.

America has big plans to reduce emissions associated with diesel and gasoline-powered vehicles. These promises come into high gear in 2035. Zutobi, a driving education website, did a 2022 study. It ranked states based on charging stations per EVs. Zutobi wanted to know which states were most ready for EV changes as of 2022. Why? Because these cars need a network of charging stations to operate effectively. Of all the states listed, California has the highest numbers. These figures include 425,300 registered EVs and 41,177 electric charging ports. (source)

Data about the electric vehicle count came from the Alternative Fuels Data Center. Here are the three best U.S. states for electric vehicle drivers. Further below is the complete list of ranked states.(source)

North Dakota - 139 EV chargers and 220 electric cars. (Ratio: 63.2 chargers per 100 EVs.) Wyoming - 184 EV chargers and 300 electric cars. (Ratio: 55.8 chargers per 100 EVs.) Mississippi - 433 EV chargers and 780 electric cars. (Ratio: 55.5 chargers per 100 EVs.)

Photo by Jenny Ueberberg on Unsplash

How do other states rank? The locations receive their rankings based on charging ports per 100 EVs. Below is the complete list. (source)

North Dakota

Wyoming

Mississippi

West Virginia

Rhode Island

Vermont

South Dakota

District of Columbia

Arkansas

Maine

Missouri

Kansas

Oklahoma

Iowa

Alabama

New York

Massachusetts

Montana

Tennessee

Nebraska

Kentucky

South Carolina

Louisiana

Maryland

New Mexico

Utah

North Carolina

Michigan

Georgia

Colorado

Virginia

Delaware

Connecticut

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Wisconsin

Idaho

Indiana

New Hampshire

Minnesota

Nevada

Florida

Oregon

Illinois

Texas

Alaska

California

Washington

Hawaii

Arizona

New Jersey

If you appreciate getting the latest news stories and want to give your support, donate here.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*