West Virginia Relief Checks Of Up To $465 Sent This Week

Low-income West Virginia residents can expect cash relief this week. These checks are up to $465.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is giving out checks. It said supplemental payments are available for some residents. These locals are on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). (source)

The LIEAP is under the control of several organizations. The others are the Bureau for Children and Families, Office of Programs and Resource Development, and Division of Family Assistance. The program helps eligible households with the cost of home heating. How? Through direct cash payments or payments to utility companies on their behalf. (source)

Photo by Lukasz Radziejewski on Unsplash

People who are a part of the LIEAP program in West Virginia in 2022 will get $25 to $465. This exact amount depends on the help needed and the method used to gain from the program. The payment will come in one of two formats. It gets paid to the utility company or a check sent to people who get LIEAP bulk fuel benefits. Eligible people will see relief by the end of September. (source)

