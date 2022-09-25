Colorado State Cash Back Of $750

Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.

Governor Jared Polis approved the legislation in May 2022. It would give residents a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers. Why will people receive these Colorado Cashback checks? They have filed a tax return. Or they have applied for a property tax, rent, or heat credit rebate by June 30, 2022. (source)

Some people received an extension, and their deadline is October 17, 2022. Since the state has people's information on file, the rebates are automatic. The refund is not taxable. What if you are a joint filer who cashes your check at a bank? Both people must be present. The report further explained. A national ID and a secondary ID (like a credit card with your signature) are necessary when cashing the check at a bank. There are other requirements to gain from the cashback program. (source)

Recipients must have turned 18 before December 21, 2021. They should also have been Colorado residents for the entirety of 2021. People moving to Colorado in 2022 are not eligible. But if you have lived in Colorado all 2021 and then moved out, you will qualify for a refund. The state will deduct any back taxes, debts owed to other state agencies, and any IRS levies from the refund. (source)

By when should someone get the check? September 30. People who got an extension can expect their payment by January 31, 2023. What should someone do if they do not get the check by September 30? Fill out this form and mail it to the address at the bottom of the form. Or call the Colorado Cashback hotline at 303-951-4996 for more information. (source)

Did someone recently change their name? You need to fill out the DR 1102. Then email the form and relevant documents to DOR_taxapplications@state.co.us. Or mail it to the Colorado Department of Revenue Taxpayer Service Center, PO Box 17087, Denver, CO 80217-0087. (source)

