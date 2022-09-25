Pennsylvania Parents Can Claim Up To $630

Thousands of cash-strapped parents can claim up to $630 soon. This money would help with fuel, food, and other expenses.

Governor Tom Wolf has shared the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program details. The plan will benefit working families who pay for children's daycare. And who already qualify for the federal child tax credit program. (source) The program will return up to 30% of child care-related expenses to filers. Thus, it will lessen the tax liability of guardians with young children. About $24.6 million went into funding the project. (source)

A new Economic Policy Institute study showed Pennsylvania childcare costs are expensive. It said the average annual cost of infant care is almost $12,000. Governor Wolf made this statement. “Cost should never be a barrier for parents looking for an educational, safe, supportive, and fun environment for their children while they’re at work each day. I wanted to create this state-level child care tax credit to support our hard-working families, our workforce, our children, and our combined success in this commonwealth.” (source)

Eligible Pennsylvanian families can claim the credit when filing taxes starting in 2023. Who qualifies for the money? People who have one or more dependents and fall under a certain income level are eligible. (source) Households earning below $43,000 can get $315 for one child or $630 for two or more children. While families making over $43,000 can get $180 for one child and $360 if they have two or more children. Reports suggest 221,000 families will gain from the refundable tax credit. (source)

