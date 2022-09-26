Avoid Using Cotton Swabs In The Ears

According to research papers, cotton-tipped swabs should not go into one's ears.

The study suggests people ought to use cotton-tipped swabs for other purposes. So, they should not be in one's bathroom cabinet. A makeup case and cleaning cabinet are the identified alternative locations. Q-tips are not for one's ears. The paper says pediatricians suggest people leave earwax alone. The explanation? The removal of earwax can cause problems. (source)

How did the practice of using Q-tips for ear cleaning come to be? The inventor created cotton-tipped swabs because of his observation. In the 1920s, he saw his wife try to clean inside their baby's ears. She used a piece of cotton at the end of a toothpick. But recently, doctors discovered the practice can do more harm than good. The new recommendation? “Don’t put anything smaller than your elbow in your ear.” (source)

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Cotton swabs used in the ear canal can push wax further into the ear. It can cause dizziness, balance problems, and other damage. If earwax blocks the ear way in children, side effects include itching and discomfort. Swabs may also tear or rupture the eardrum leading to hearing loss. A recent study said 34 children visit emergency rooms because of swab ear injuries. What is the best solution? It is speaking with one's doctor before cleaning the ear canal. The researchers say other over-the-counter products also hurt the eardrum. (source)

Dr. Wong spoke on the issue via the Cedars-Sinai Blog. When asked about the best way to remove earwax, he said this. (source)

"You usually don't need to ever clean wax out of your ears because there's a natural cleaning system in the ear canal that sweeps earwax out like a conveyor belt. Even if there is a lot of wax, you can have up to 90% of your ear canal blocked and still be able to hear clearly, since you only need a small pinhole for sound to travel through."

Otherwise, he suggests careful removal by a physician or an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) provider. (source)

*This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. This article only notes the news; it is not advice in any way.* *Medical Advice Disclaimer: The information contained in this article are for informational purposes only. No material in this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or another qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website.*