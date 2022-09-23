Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments

Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments.

The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)

Photo by Viacheslav Bublyk on Unsplash

In total, the program will have 820 participants. (source)

260 persons will get $6,500 upfront, followed by $500 monthly payments for 11 months.

260 persons will get $1,000 monthly payments for 12 months.

300 persons will get $50 monthly payments for 12 months.

This Denver Basic Income Project phase will help people experiencing housing insecurity. What are the eligibility rules? You must be at least 18 years of age and without stable housing. How are these living conditions described? Denver defines this as being without “fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence.” That includes: (source)

Living in cars, parks public spaces, camping grounds, or hotels and motels

Sharing housing because of economic hardship

Living in emergency or transitional shelters

Those whose nighttime residence is not meant for “regular sleeping accommodations”

Plus, interested people must not have “severe and unaddressed mental health or substance use needs,” the city said. The application process is not yet open. Despite that, the payments will go out as early as November. For updates, you can check out the program’s pilot page. The hosting organization gave this statement. (source)

“Applicants who meet the criteria can apply with one of our partner organizations once we announce that we are accepting applications,” officials running the UBI program said.

