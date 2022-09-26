Plan For Walmart Hirings In 2022

Many sweeping changes have occurred at Walmart this year. The company has even laid off employees. But for Christmas preparations, the company wants to give 40,000 people cash through jobs.

The retailer is gearing up for the holiday season. They have plans underway to advertise via social media. They expect these commercials to drive up sales. In preparation for the shopping? The retailer announced the hiring of 40,000 people. The roles available are seasonal and full-time associates. (source)

Photo by Ilya Chunin on Unsplash

The new jobs will span a variety of roles. The most common positions? Seasonal store associates, customer service associates, and 1,500 full-time truck drivers. As sales intensify, workers can pick up more hours. Experts say this number pales compared to last year's 150,000 job openings. They blame the change in inflation. (source)

The wage will range between $16.50 to $20 per hour. The company has tried to stay competitive despite the worker shortage. Other retailers have similar hiring plans for the holidays like Kohl's, Kroger, and Williams-Sonoma. (source)

