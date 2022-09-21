New Gas-Powered Cars Will Be Obsolete in 2035

California is America's most populous state. Thus, the state has many cars. Despite this, it will ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035. It is a historic step in the state's battle against climate change. (source)

The California Air Resources Board passed the rule. It will force automakers to speed up cleaner vehicle production beginning in 2026. After 2035, the state will only allow sales of only zero-emission cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs. The transportation sector represents California's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. That is a fact despite the state suffering record-breaking wildfires. (source)

Rules in other states are not as drastic. But vehicle emissions are under tighter regulation. State officials believe the restrictions will advance their clean air efforts. It could lead to a 50% reduction in pollution from cars and light trucks by 2040. Many say electric vehicles have higher prices and maintenance fees. What is the state going to do to make the policy more attractive? Senators have proposed financial incentives for electric car owners. (source)

The ban goes into full effect in 2035. But the rule also phases out gas-powered vehicles over time. The state wants 35% of total new vehicle sales to gain power from batteries or hydrogen by 2026 and 68% by 2030. In 2022, more than 16% of new cars sold in California were zero-emissions vehicles. ( source )

