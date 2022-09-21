The White Collar Recession Is Hurting College Graduates This Year

Investopedia states this as the definition of white-collar jobs. Typical white-collar jobs include company management, lawyers, accountants, financial and insurance jobs, consultants, and computer programmers, among many others. Many jobs that require a shirt and tie today are low-paying and high-stress, especially in the modern services and technology sectors. (source)

A Business Insider article says layoffs are sweeping America. The jobs on the list are white-collar roles at some of the most well-known American firms. Many college graduates studied to get these positions. And now that the US is facing an economic downturn, these college graduates are losing their jobs. (source)

Many businesses in America are laying off workers in 2022. Most of these people are white-collar employees due to the nature of their work. The reason for the firings? It is the downturn in the US economy while labor costs are increasing. Thus across many industries, staff numbers are declining. ( source )

Gap: About 500 jobs

Snap: 20% of employees

Wayfair: About 870 employees

Robinhood: More than 1,000 people

Peloton: Over 4,150 people

Shopify: About 1,000 workers

7-Eleven: 880 jobs

Vimeo: 6% of its workforce

Tesla: 229 employees

Rivian: Around 6% of its workforce

Gopuff: 10% of its staff

Re/Max: 17% of its workforce

Microsoft: Less than 1% of employees

JPMorgan: Over 1,000 workers

Compass: 450 employees

Redfin: About 6% of total employees

Coinbase: About 18% of its workforce

Carvana: About 2,500 people

Reef: About 750 people

Better: About 4,000 people

Noom: 495 people

Thrasio: Up to 20% of staff, sources say

Canopy Growth: 250 people

Food52: About 20 people

Cameo: 87 people

PayPal: 83 people

Gorillas: About 300 people

Netflix: About 150 people

