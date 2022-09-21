Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next Month

Another fast-food chain restaurant wants to add Beyond Meat options to its menus. Taco Bell will test the offer in Ohio to assess customers' response to a meatless option. If successful, the brand will roll it out to other locations.

The chain wants to appeal to more people. This new effort by the Mexican-inspired restaurant will target non-meat-eating Americans. Taco Bell's meat-free proteins like black beans and potatoes have built its vegetarian and vegan fan base. But the Yum Brands chain has been slow to hop on the movement of plant-based meats. The organization now has plans to hop on the trend. (source)

Yum Brands owns KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. In 2021, the company signed a deal with Beyond to create exclusive items for its fast-food chain. It took longer than expected to make a carne asada alternative that satisfied Taco Bell. Beyond Carne Asada has been in the works for almost two years. The company is also working with three other meat alternative businesses. (source)

Photo by Travis Yewell on Unsplash

Taco Bell will test meatless carne asada made with Beyond Meat. The market research will happen at a dozen locations in Dayton, Ohio starting next month. Beyond Carne Asada will feature in the quesadilla. But customers can add it to other orders as well. The test will help Taco Bell measure Beyond Carne Asada's demand. (source)

Starting October 13, 2022, participating Taco Bell locations will test other non-meat options. These offerings include a steak substitute. The steak substitute uses vital wheat gluten and faba bean protein. These ingredients replicate the texture and taste of traditional carne asada. For a limited time, it will sell at the same price as its existing carne asada. (source)

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, business, shopping, or legal advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting the store personnel, store website, or other professionals.