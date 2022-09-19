Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments

Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.

The initiative bears the name Cool LA. The heatwaves across America have been brutal. The city of Los Angeles wants to shift the focus from inflation relief. And provide a different type of help. It is an initiative to help low-income residents secure more affordable AC units. The program hosts are the city of LA and the Department of Water and Power (LADWP). Eligible persons can apply for help on the LADWP site. ( source )

Participants can log into their LADWP account or create a new online profile. Or they can print and fill out the application. Then, send it to LADWP, EZ-SAVE Program, Room L63, PO Box 515407, Los Angeles, CA 90051-6707. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had this to say about the program. “The impacts of the climate emergency are on our doorstep, and as we continue our work to make Los Angeles a carbon-neutral city, we can’t wait to bring solutions to people on the front lines of this crisis today.” (source)

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Qualifying LA residents will receive a rebate of $225. It will come after buying select air conditioning units through the LADWP Marketplace . The limit is two units per resident. Reports think the program will help 250,000 of LA's most vulnerable residents. There is no need to provide proof of income. Eligible recipients earn under the federal poverty level. Some of the Cool LA program offerings require customers to be current participants in the EZ-SAVE, Senior Citizen/Disability Lifeline, Physician Certified Allowance Discount, or the Life-Support Equipment Discount. (source)

