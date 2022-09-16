California Sues Amazon For Price Inflation

America has a high inflation rate. Consumers see high prices everywhere. This list includes the housing market, food shops, and grocery stores. Now, California accuses Amazon of adding to consumer expenses by inflating prices.

California filed a lawsuit against Amazon. What is the basis? A claim of heavy arming sellers and increasing prices on consumers. California Attorney General Rob Bonta did the filing. In the document, Bonta argues Amazon coerced merchants into signing agreements. These contracts say they would not sell their products for less anywhere else. He continues by explaining Amazon's industry dominance. Thus, sellers have no realistic alternative but to comply. (source)

Bonta also quoted an anonymous seller in the file. They said, "We have nowhere else to go, and Amazon knows it.". The suit says sellers who break Amazon's policy risk product removal from the "big box.". What is this box? It is on the right-hand side of a product page with the "add to basket" icon. Their items will also get listed lower down on the results pages. (source)

Photo by ANIRUDH on Unsplash

"Sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store. Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices across the broadest selection, and like any store, we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively."

