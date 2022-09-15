Target Throws Support Behind Swipe Fees Bill

The prices of goods and services are already high because of inflation. Most customers also use credit cards for transactions. When these cards get used, they attract swipe fees making shopping more expensive. Target and other brands are throwing their support behind a bill tackling swipe fees.

More than 1,600 retailers are coming together to support a new bill. The legislature went before Congress and could tackle the high swipe fee issue. Its introduction was in July by Senators Richard Durbin and Roger Marshall. It would allow merchants to route credit card payments over other networks. Not only Visa and Mastercard. (source)

Photo by Daniel ODonnell on Unsplash

The new bill would make one significant recommendation. The Federal Reserve would create rules for large banks issuing credit cards. This legislature could force them to enable at least one more network. This addition would not be Visa or Mastercard-affiliated. What would happen if made into law? Visa and Mastercard could lower their swipe fees because they face competition. This change would affect $100 billion in Visa and Mastercard credit card bank assets. (source)

The merchants say customers are not the only ones affected by high card-associated costs. The retailers sent a letter to Congress in support of the bill. They said it would increase competition among credit card networks. The result? A reduction in fees stores and customers face when credit cards get swiped. (source)

