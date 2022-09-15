Pennsylvania Walmart Stores Plan To Help Customers

Cadrene Heslop

Walmart is grappling with economic and environmental shocks through several changes. Depending on the situation in a state, Walmart makes policy updates to work around issues.

Walmart is making a significant change to several stores in Pennsylvania. Similar actions will happen in other states, like Arkansas, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. For now, this modification will only occur at big-box stores within these states. Walmart will collaborate with Proctor & Gamble and the recycling company TerraCycle. (source)

This collaboration aims to benefit shoppers and reduce their carbon footprint. The plan hopes to help customers by providing recycling options. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRPUG_0hwcm4iH00
Photo by Hanson Lu on Unsplash

Here is the company's statement on the matter. (source)

"[The partnership will] offer free in-store recycling collection for empty hair care, skincare & cosmetic packaging. Walmart and P&G are working together to strengthen recycling solutions and educate their communities about the importance of sustainability [with] convenient in-store drop-off points. The innovative collaboration offers consumers the opportunity to divert traditionally non-recyclable beauty waste from landfills in a convenient way."

The novel initiative encourages customers to bring back plastic and glass cosmetic products. The items will then go to TerraCycle for recycling. Customers can bring back several empty beauty products. The below list is pretty wide. (source)

Allowed:

  • Eyeliner pencils and cases
  • Eyeshadow and bronzer pallets
  • Mascara tubes
  • Lip products
  • Shampoo and conditioner bottles
  • Non-aerosol sprays
  • Body lotions, creams, and cleansers

Not allowed:

  • Cardboard
  • Electronic or battery-powered items
  • Nail Polish
  • Makeup brushes or wooden eye and lip pencils
  • Perfume
  • Reusable cotton pads and cloths
  • Aerosols
  • Razors
  • Broken glass
  • Sponges
  • Makeup wipes

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered professional financial, business, shopping, or legal advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting the store personnel, store website, or other professionals.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# shopping# walmart# environment# sustainable# retail

Comments / 35

Published by

News you care about most - Wealth, Business, and Health.

N/A
14011 followers

More from Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)

Read full story
13 comments

480 Soldiers Destroyed By Crocodiles In World War II

Did you know crocodiles played a role in World War II battles? According to historical journalists, this is the case. An army of 480 Japanese soldiers passed on because of an attack by saltwater crocodiles. This event happened during the Battle of Ramree Island during World War II. In 1942, during World War II, the Japanese Imperial Army captured Ramree Island. This location is off the Burma coast, 70 miles south of Akyab, now called Sittwe. (source)

Read full story
1 comments

"Quiet Fleecing" Is Responsible For Low American Wages

The word "quiet fleecing" has gotten Americans' attention. But what does the term mean?. Experts say quiet fleecing is why millennials are worse off than their parents. For this generation, milestone goals like buying a house are out of reach. Many are struggling to afford health care. Yet, nine times as many billionaires exist as there were in 1990. (source)

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Starbucks Fixes Checkout Machine Issue At Kroger

Starbucks shoppers once had different experiences based on the location they visited. The company has fixed the program to make service at all venues universal. Starbucks owns stores. It also has franchises in other merchant locations, for example, Kroger. If customers went to a Starbuck within a Kroger store, they could not use the coffee chain's reward system. Starbucks chief marketing officer Brady Brewer said that customers' experiences at retailer locations were "inconsistent". He further explained. "Both rewards and mobile ordering have become key to the business in recent years, with accelerated growth during the pandemic." (source)

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments

Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.

Read full story
17 comments

You Lose Money With A Costco Membership

People have become interested in shopping at Costco without a membership. Experts also argue shopping with a membership can cause you to lose money. There are eight scenarios in which customers lose money by bulk buying.

Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout Machines

Grocery stores are embracing technology. Every day different stores try out alternative self-checkout options. Walmart uses barcode reader models. Circle K stores use "smart checkouts" which do not need scanning. Now, a well-known grocery store in Texas plans to get new "fast scan" technology.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month

States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)

Read full story
91 comments

Some Banks Give Up To $2,000 To Open A New Account

Some banks offer clients extra when they open accounts with them. Of course, there are several conditions attached to this offer. A financial planner has revealed that some banks give people bonuses of $2,000 if they open a new account. Banks are offering cash to people who open high-yield savings accounts. Claims say these accounts pay more when compared to last year. The financial planner is Kevin Barr. He had this to say. (source)

Read full story
8 comments

Parents Give Their Child A Unique Name

It is a trend. People are trying to give their kids unusual creative names. Both parents are in the business development retail business. Pauline and Maxwell Bacon, 32 and 31, from East London, gave their baby a fascinating name. It is much like the much-loved crisp flavor. The moniker has received mixed reviews from other parents. (source)

Read full story
39 comments

Confirmed Store Closures For Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond has plans to close 150 stores across America. The company has finally made public a list of those locations. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing about 150 low-producing stores across the country. Sales in quarter two of the year dropped 26% compared to the same period in 2021. This action will help the company cut costs and reduce slow sales. The firm will also let go of 20% of its supply-chain and corporate staff. The combined measures could save the brand $250 million in 2022. (source)

Read full story
California State

California Sues Amazon For Price Inflation

America has a high inflation rate. Consumers see high prices everywhere. This list includes the housing market, food shops, and grocery stores. Now, California accuses Amazon of adding to consumer expenses by inflating prices.

Read full story
49 comments

Target Throws Support Behind Swipe Fees Bill

The prices of goods and services are already high because of inflation. Most customers also use credit cards for transactions. When these cards get used, they attract swipe fees making shopping more expensive. Target and other brands are throwing their support behind a bill tackling swipe fees.

Read full story
4 comments

Trouble Identifying Everyday Products

Several brands on the shelves of stores include the royal coat of arms. Since the passing of The Queen, the companies will have to prove the royal family uses their products. If not, they will have to redesign the label. The changes could cause consumers to have difficulty identifying products in grocery stores.

Read full story
Moorhead, MN

Moorhead, Minnesota Giving Thousands To Some Residents

Some Minnesota residents will get money from the state. This cash could help locals deal with the high costs associated with a new home. Minnesota residents from a specific city can look forward to tax refunds. The one identified group for this benefit is homeowners. The amount set for distribution is about $800,000. Moorhead City Council voted to extend the city's property tax rebate program. This initiative will last another two years. The vote to extend the program was unanimous and the program runs until December 2024. (source)

Read full story
1 comments

What Would Make A Fourth Stimulus Check Happen?

Would a fourth stimulus check help you with your expenses? Are you hoping the government would provide another federal one-time payment? America is going through a time of high inflation. Other economic shocks have also affected the earning potential of some people. This reality leaves one question on some people's minds. If there were to be another round of stimuli, what would make that happen? This action is what would need to occur.

Read full story
Colorado State

Walmart Bans This Item In Its Colorado Stores

The climate is changing. This past summer saw several states having record-high temperatures. What else? Many environmentalists have spoken about the damaging effects of consumerism. These talks have led companies and countries to ban using one specific item. In some states, Walmart is also changing its policies. It will restrict the use of this product in some stores. The ban could cause unprepared shoppers to spend more as they encounter fees.

Read full story
69 comments
Alaska State

Locals Getting Up To $3,200 In State Checks

If you are a resident of Alaska, there is some important information you need to know. You will receive an inflation relief package for your state. This money can help you cope with the higher living costs caused by inflation. The cash set for handing out by Alaska is larger than the check amounts provided by most states. It is because of oil reserves.

Read full story
10 comments

New Inflation Rebate Program To Give You Up To $14,000

President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act aims to lower the average American's carbon footprint. It will offer $14,000 in rebates to people to help make their homes energy-efficient.

Read full story
42 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy