Pennsylvania Walmart Stores Plan To Help Customers

Walmart is grappling with economic and environmental shocks through several changes. Depending on the situation in a state, Walmart makes policy updates to work around issues.

Walmart is making a significant change to several stores in Pennsylvania. Similar actions will happen in other states, like Arkansas, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. For now, this modification will only occur at big-box stores within these states. Walmart will collaborate with Proctor & Gamble and the recycling company TerraCycle. (source)

This collaboration aims to benefit shoppers and reduce their carbon footprint. The plan hopes to help customers by providing recycling options. (source)

Here is the company's statement on the matter. (source)

"[The partnership will] offer free in-store recycling collection for empty hair care, skincare & cosmetic packaging. Walmart and P&G are working together to strengthen recycling solutions and educate their communities about the importance of sustainability [with] convenient in-store drop-off points. The innovative collaboration offers consumers the opportunity to divert traditionally non-recyclable beauty waste from landfills in a convenient way."

The novel initiative encourages customers to bring back plastic and glass cosmetic products. The items will then go to TerraCycle for recycling. Customers can bring back several empty beauty products. The below list is pretty wide. (source)

Allowed:

Eyeliner pencils and cases

Eyeshadow and bronzer pallets

Mascara tubes

Lip products

Shampoo and conditioner bottles

Non-aerosol sprays

Body lotions, creams, and cleansers

Not allowed:

Cardboard

Electronic or battery-powered items

Nail Polish

Makeup brushes or wooden eye and lip pencils

Perfume

Reusable cotton pads and cloths

Aerosols

Razors

Broken glass

Sponges

Makeup wipes

