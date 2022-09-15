Trouble Identifying Everyday Products

Several brands on the shelves of stores include the royal coat of arms. Since the passing of The Queen, the companies will have to prove the royal family uses their products. If not, they will have to redesign the label. The changes could cause consumers to have difficulty identifying products in grocery stores.

This update affects about 875 brands, including Heinz and Waitrose. These firms had a Royal Warrant to use the coat. But it became void after Queen Elizabeth II's passing. They will have to reapply under King Charles III. The reapplication involves proving the royal family uses their products. (source)

How much time do companies have to apply for the Royal Warrant? The brands can keep using the royal coat of arms for up to two years. This two-year rule is under a particular clause "there is no significant change within the company concerned.". What if there is a need to reapply? King Charles III will have the power to review and grant the Royal Warrants. (source)

What is the Royal Warrant of Appointment? It is "a document allowing the brands to use coat if they supply goods or services to the royal family.". How do firms qualify for it? The brands should supply "products or services on a regular and on-going basis to the Royal Households of Grantor/s for not less than five years out of the past seven." What is another qualification rule? Businesses must have policies about the environment and sustainability. (source)

