Moorhead, Minnesota Giving Thousands To Some Residents

Some Minnesota residents will get money from the state. This cash could help locals deal with the high costs associated with a new home.

Minnesota residents from a specific city can look forward to tax refunds. The one identified group for this benefit is homeowners. The amount set for distribution is about $800,000. Moorhead City Council voted to extend the city's property tax rebate program. This initiative will last another two years. The vote to extend the program was unanimous and the program runs until December 2024. (source)

Photo by Frederick Warren on Unsplash

Who qualifies? Homeowners with newly constructed homes will not need to pay property taxes. This arrangement will last for two years when construction is complete. There is no need to apply. The benefit is automatic for most new homes built within Moorehead. (source)

This program started in 2009 after significant flood damage happened in Moorehead. It aims to encourage new growth. The rebate will go to about 125 homes constructed in 2019 and 123 houses in 2020. People can get up to $3.334 in cash. But the exact amount will vary depending on the property's value. (source)

