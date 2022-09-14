Locals Getting Up To $3,200 In State Checks

If you are a resident of Alaska, there is some important information you need to know. You will receive an inflation relief package for your state. This money can help you cope with the higher living costs caused by inflation. The cash set for handing out by Alaska is larger than the check amounts provided by most states. It is because of oil reserves.

Alaska plans to pay thousands of residents $3,200 via checks and direct payments. The monies come from two sources. $2,550 is from the Permanent Fund. This Fund gives a dividend of the state's oil wealth to locals each year. The other $50 is a one-time energy relief. Governor Mike Dunleavy approved this measure earlier in June. Mike had this to say about the cash. (source)

“Alaskans, especially in rural communities, will have to pay extraordinarily high fuel and heating oil bills this winter, and rampant inflation is forcing all Alaskan families to pay more for basic needs, like food and medicine.”

Alaskans can see the money in their bank accounts starting September 20. People who asked for a check will need to wait until October 3. Mike also added that residents waited seven years for a “fair and sizable” dividend. This year's amount is the highest from the Permanent Fund since 1982. The dividend payout has only been over $2,000 twice. The years of this occurrence are 2008 and 2015. (source)

What if Alaskans want to check the status of their check? They can use an online portal created by the state’s Department of Revenue. (source)

