Cardi B Furious About Inflation: 'How are people surviving? I want to know.'

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has complaints like yours. The rapper has complained about interest rates, inflation, and housing prices. She made her displeasure known via Instagram. The high living costs have made making money moves harder.

Cardi B spoke about these issues on her Instagram Live. She talked about inflation and high-interest rates hurting many people's finances. The economic shocks make it difficult to pay rent or buy a home. (source)

Photo by Karolina Grabowska via Pexels

The songwriter mentions helping her cousin get an apartment. Then, went on to say the prices were unbearable to her Live stream watchers. (source)

"I was helping my cousin get an apartment and now I'm helping someone else get one. I was looking at some areas and the way prices soared up — living is unbearable. How are people surviving? I want to know, like my family and my friends are so grateful to have me. But what about people that don't have me? There's no inventory when it comes to homes. Even if you can afford a home's sticker price, it doesn't matter if the interest rate is high."

Cardi B says she noticed the cost of rent surge in recent months. Her statements align with the findings of experts. Earlier in the year, analysts predicted increases in rental fees. Data also says in July, the median apartment rent in the US had climbed 39% from the same time in 2021. (source)

