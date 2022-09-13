The Most Rat Infested American Cities

Cities are notorious for having pest trouble because of the high number of restaurants present. Many pesky pest problems face Americans across several states. The issue is more significant in some areas than in others.

It might surprise you. But every year, a survey gets done on this matter. It finds out about the different pest problems facing Americans. The pest company Orkin did the polling. The firm counts the number of new residential and commercial rodent treatments done in 12 months. (source)

The result is a rating of America's most rat-infested cities. When was this data collected? The accumulation period happened from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021. This period reflects a time when most restaurants were on lockdown. These closures were because of the pandemic. Orkin said the business pause caused rodents to seek new sources of food. These locations were people's homes. Based on the pest and rodent treatments done by the company, these are the top 15 rat-infested American cities. (source)

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

The top 15 rat-infested American cities

(source)

1. Chicago, Illinois

2. Los Angeles, California

3. New York City

4. Washington, D.C.

5. San Francisco, California

6. Baltimore, Maryland

7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

8. Detroit, Michigan

9. Denver, Colorado

10. Cleveland, Ohio

11. Seattle, Washington

12. Minneapolis, Minnesota

13. Boston, Massachusetts

14. Indianapolis, Indiana

15. Atlanta, Georgia

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*