New Guaranteed Income Program Sends $500 Per Household

Several states have implemented guaranteed income programs for residents. These initiatives benefit low-income households in specific counties. Here are the states with such programs.

What are the details for this new one?

It is a two-year pilot program that will give monthly payments to recipients. The 305 family beneficiaries will be from Sonoma County, California. The county teamed up with the cities of Santa Rosa, Petaluma, and Healdsburg for funding. The joined efforts include community groups. And it helped launch the Pathway to Income Equity. (source)

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

When chosen, applicants will receive an unconditional $500 for two years. The program began accepting applications on September 5. To apply, visit pathwaysonoma.org to submit your application. The entry portal is open until midnight on October 31, 2022. The requirements for eligible persons are down below. (source)

To be eligible, the family must:

Live in Sonoma County

Household income of up to 185 percent above the federal poverty level. One example is a $51,338 or under income for a family of four.

Be pregnant or parenting a child under the age of six.

Experience adverse economic impacts due to the pandemic, such as job loss, income, child care, or housing issues.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*